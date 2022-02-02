Delhi: Teenage boy sustains gunshot injury in celebratory firing

A 15-year-old boy sustained gunshot injuries during a celebratory firing at a marriage function in south Delhis Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Sunday. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said. On Sunday, the police received information about the firing incident in Fatehpur Beri. The police said a teenager named Varun Kumar, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, sustained gunshot injury on his legs. The injured was shifted to the Fortis Hospital. The Medico-Legal-Case (MLC) mentioned gunshot injury on both the ankles of the victim, a senior police officer said. The police found out that during the marriage function, a man named Goldy Harsana, a resident of Bandhwari village in Haryana, fired a shot in the air, officials said. The bullet pierced Kumar's ankle on the right leg and entered the left leg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered and the accused was arrested on Wednesday, the DCP said.

