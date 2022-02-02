Another UK lawmaker submits no-confidence letter in UK PM Johnson

Another lawmaker in Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday said he no longer supported the British Prime Minister and had submitted a letter of no confidence. "Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM," Anthony Mangnall, a lawmaker representing Totnes in southwest England since 2019, said on Twitter.

"His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues. I have submitted a letter of no confidence." Several Conservative lawmakers have submitted such letters over parties at Johnson's Downing Street residence which police are investigating for breaking lockdown rules. The number of letters is not publicly known and must reach 54 to trigger a vote of confidence in the prime minister.

