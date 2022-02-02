U.S. Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged, unless they have approved or pending exemptions, the U.S. Army said on Wednesday.
The order applies to regular Army soldiers, Army reservists on certain active duty and cadets, it said in a statement.
