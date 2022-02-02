Left Menu

U.S. Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:43 IST
  • United States

U.S. soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged, unless they have approved or pending exemptions, the U.S. Army said on Wednesday.

The order applies to regular Army soldiers, Army reservists on certain active duty and cadets, it said in a statement.

