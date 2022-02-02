Left Menu

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid receives Kerala CM in Dubai

The Chief Minister also sought more investments to Kerala, promising a better business-friendly environment in the southern Indian state.Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister Finance Minister of UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines Group President of Dubai Civil Aviation and other officials were present on the occasion.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, currently touring the UAE, on Wednesday visited the Dubai Expo 2020 venue where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister thanked Sheik Mohamed bin Rashid for his country's support in the development of Kerala, a CMO release said. The Chief Minister also sought more investments to Kerala, promising a better business-friendly environment in the southern Indian state.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister of UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines Group & President of Dubai Civil Aviation and other officials were present on the occasion. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev, Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir, Consul General Aman Puri and Chairman of Lulu Group & Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber Yusuff Ali MA were also present.

