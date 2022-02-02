Left Menu

Russian RT's German-language TV to appeal against ban

In December, YouTube had removed RT DE, saying it violated community standards, and the MABB media watchdog for Berlin and the state of Brandenburg ruled RT DE was not eligible to broadcast in Germany for licensing reasons. The ban led to Eutelsat removing RT Deutsch from the list of channels broadcast from its satellites, though the broadcaster continued to stream content on its website.

Russian broadcaster RT's German-language service will go to court over German media authorities' decision to ban its activities in the country as it does not have the required broadcasting licence, RT said on Wednesday. In December, YouTube had removed RT DE, saying it violated community standards, and the MABB media watchdog for Berlin and the state of Brandenburg ruled RT DE was not eligible to broadcast in Germany for licensing reasons.

The ban led to Eutelsat removing RT Deutsch from the list of channels broadcast from its satellites, though the broadcaster continued to stream content on its website. RT DE, which had until the end of 2021 to respond to the proceedings, said on its website that it had a Serbian licence that allowed it to broadcast in Germany under a European convention on transfrontier television.

However, MABB and Germany's Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said on Wednesday that RT DE needed a licence that conformed with Germany's State Media Treaty and could not replace it with a different licence.

