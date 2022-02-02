DDMA meeting to be held on Friday, decision on easing COVID-19 restrictions likely amid declining cases

In view of declining COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a decision on easing restrictions to contain the virus spread is likely to be taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the meeting, which will take place via virtual mode. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting.

Notably, during the last DDMA meeting on January 27, it was decided to relax several COVID-related curbs including the odd-even opening of marketplaces and the weekend curfew. However, the night curfew is still in effect in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)