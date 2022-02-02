Left Menu

CBI arrests customs superintendent, computer operator from Bihar's Motihari in bribery case

The CBI has arrested a customs superintendent and a computer operator in Bihars Motihari in a bribery case, officials said on Wednesday.Deepak Kumar Chaudhary, the superintendent, and Anand Kumar, the computer operator, were arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 which was 30 per cent of the value of seized goods worth Rs 3 lakh, they said.Motihari Customs Office has seized the goods on December 31 last year.

Motihari Customs Office has seized the goods on December 31 last year. Chaudhary allegedly demanded the bribe for favourable disposing of the case and releasing the complainant's seized vehicle, they said.

''CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

He said the arrested accused were produced at a court at Patna on Wednesday and they were remanded in judicial custody.

