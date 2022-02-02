Left Menu

Obscene song case: Nagpur court directs singer Honey Singh to submit voice sample

While permitting Singh to travel to Dubai between January 29 and February 4, the court asked him to appear at the police station between February 4 and 11.Singhs application was opposed by the investigating officer, who cited that the singer was supposed to appear at the police station on January 25, but he had failed to appear and informed in an email his inability to do so.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:12 IST
Obscene song case: Nagpur court directs singer Honey Singh to submit voice sample
  • Country:
  • India

A district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur has directed singer Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case registered against him for singing and uploading a vulgar song on the internet. District and additional sessions judge S A S M Ali on January 27 directed the singer to appear at Panchpaoli police station in Nagpur between February 4 and February 11.

The court passed the direction while hearing an application filed by the singer seeking relaxation of condition imposed on him to travel abroad. While permitting Singh to travel to Dubai between January 29 and February 4, the court asked him to appear at the police station between February 4 and 11.

Singh's application was opposed by the investigating officer, who cited that the singer was supposed to appear at the police station on January 25, but he had failed to appear and informed in an email his inability to do so. The investigating officer claimed that the singer was not cooperating with the probe, and if he is permitted to travel, he may not remain present before the court. The Panchpaoli police had registered a complaint against Singh under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, based on a complaint filed by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022