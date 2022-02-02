Former Pimpri Chinchwad deputy mayor held in extortion case

A former deputy mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and four others were arrested in a case of alleged extortion on Wednesday, police said.

Keshav Gholve, the former deputy mayor, is currently a corporator.

Some shop owners from the Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune had lodged a complaint against him and others, said a police official.

''Some 100 shops have been acquired for the Metro project. They are supposed to get alternative places for shops. But Gholve and others took money from some other (ineligible) shop owners and promised to give them benefit of this scheme,'' he said.

Recently the accused asked these shop owners for more money and allegedly threatened to kill them if they did not pay up, the official added.

Further probe is on, he said.

