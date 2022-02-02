HS asks CBI if ABAP chief’s suicide case accused was held in Oz in molestation case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked CBI to ascertain if Anand Giri, accused of abetting the suicide of ABAP president Narendra Giri, had visited Australia in May 2019 and was arrested there in a molestation case.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta also asked CBI to verify if he was subsequently released in the case, enabling him to return to India. The bench asked the central agency to apprise it of its findings by the next date of hearing on February 14.

The bench raised the query during the hearing of Anand Giri’s bail plea in which his counsel claimed him to be having no criminal antecedents.

This prompted the prosecution counsel to point out to the court the allegation in the charge sheet against him that he was arrested in Australia in a molestation case in 2019.

Para 16.7 of the CBI charge sheet filed against Giri accuses him of being held by Australian police in May 2019 in a molestation case.

In jail since September 22 last year, Giri, in his bail plea has claimed that he was falsely accused of abetting the suicide by the chief of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, contending that Giri’s suicide note is not in his handwriting.

He has also taken the alibi of not being present in Prayagraj on the day of the suicide, contending that only police had informed him about the incident when he was in Haridwar.

ABAP chief was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi under Georgetown Police Station in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.