Gurugram man sentenced to 10 years for rape

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs 55,000 for raping and threatening a widow in 2019.

Sessions Court Judge Raj Gupta stipulated increase of prison sentence by two years if the convict failed to pay the fine on time.

Naresh, the convict, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, in June 2019 at Sohna Police Station.

A resident of Rampur Aata village, he was accused of raping and threatening a woman on June 17, 2019. “I was at Palwal bus stand when Naresh came there on bike and took me with him. He took me to a deserted place near a college and raped me. “He also threatened to kill me and my child if I told anyone about the crime,” the woman had written in her complaint to police.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested, who confessed to his crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)