'Thief' dies jumping off building in escape bid in Faridabad

A 19-year-old alleged thief died here when he jumped from a three-storey building in a bid to escape during a theft attempt, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sonu, had climbed the terrace of a building in H block of NIT-1 in Faridabad with his friends, when they were startled by a resident and made an escape bid. According to police, of the two of Sonu’s associates, Sahil (20) managed to flee, and Sameer (20), a resident of Nepal, was caught. Sonu and Sahil, both cousins, are residents of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad, they said.

Police said the three on Tuesday night consumed alcohol together and climbed the roof of a three-storey house in H block. According to the complaint filed at Kotwali Police Station, a resident Mukesh Tyagi said she heard some noise from terrace around 11.30 pm when she was in her room. “I heard men talking on the roof. When I went to the terrace, I saw three boys talking to each other on the terrace. I raised an alarm and then they jumped from our roof to other roofs and ran away,” she said. “A minute after, I came to know that one of them fell from the roof of the third floor and died on the spot. One of them was caught by people on the roof of house 44, while a third managed to flee,” she said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and apprehended Sameer and recovered Sonu’s dead body from the street.

An FIR has been registered against the three under sections 457 (house breaking), 380 (theft), and 511 (attempt to commit crime) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have informed the family of the deceased and are conducting raids to nab his cousin Sahil. Sameer has been arrested and we are interrogating him,” said Inspector Hukam Singh.

