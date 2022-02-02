Left Menu

'Thief' dies jumping off building in escape bid in Faridabad

According to police, of the two of Sonus associates, Sahil 20 managed to flee, and Sameer 20, a resident of Nepal, was caught. Sonu and Sahil, both cousins, are residents of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad, they said.Police said the three on Tuesday night consumed alcohol together and climbed the roof of a three-storey house in H block.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:08 IST
'Thief' dies jumping off building in escape bid in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old alleged thief died here when he jumped from a three-storey building in a bid to escape during a theft attempt, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sonu, had climbed the terrace of a building in H block of NIT-1 in Faridabad with his friends, when they were startled by a resident and made an escape bid. According to police, of the two of Sonu’s associates, Sahil (20) managed to flee, and Sameer (20), a resident of Nepal, was caught. Sonu and Sahil, both cousins, are residents of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad, they said.

Police said the three on Tuesday night consumed alcohol together and climbed the roof of a three-storey house in H block. According to the complaint filed at Kotwali Police Station, a resident Mukesh Tyagi said she heard some noise from terrace around 11.30 pm when she was in her room. “I heard men talking on the roof. When I went to the terrace, I saw three boys talking to each other on the terrace. I raised an alarm and then they jumped from our roof to other roofs and ran away,” she said. “A minute after, I came to know that one of them fell from the roof of the third floor and died on the spot. One of them was caught by people on the roof of house 44, while a third managed to flee,” she said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and apprehended Sameer and recovered Sonu’s dead body from the street.

An FIR has been registered against the three under sections 457 (house breaking), 380 (theft), and 511 (attempt to commit crime) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have informed the family of the deceased and are conducting raids to nab his cousin Sahil. Sameer has been arrested and we are interrogating him,” said Inspector Hukam Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022