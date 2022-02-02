Fight for Amritsar East is to restart development projects, says Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday said fight for Amritsar East seat is a fight for restarting development projects in the constituency.

He said the work in constituency completely stalled during the last 18 years of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's administering it.

Majithia is contesting from Amritsar East seat from where Sidhu is seeking re-election.

Addressing a gathering at Maal Mandi in Jahaj Ganj area and some other places, Majithia claimed that he was getting a good response in the constituency.

He alleged Navjot Sidhu deceived the people of Amritsar East with "hollow" promises.

"Every time an election is near he talks about new models. He suddenly starts talking about establishing sports stadiums and bridges. But once the elections are over he leaves the people to their fate. "This is why Amritsar East does not have even basic amenities including adequate drinking water supply and modern sewage system," said the Shiromani Akali Dal leader.

Majithia claimed he was committed to the constituency whatever be the fate of the election.

"People of this constituency, including Congressmen assured me they would support me but they wanted that I should not leave the constituency post-election and shift back to my home constituency of Majitha. "I have respected the sentiment of the people and have come to your doorstep seeking your love and support," he said.

He urged people to repose faith in him and check his track record in Majitha.

"You can ask about my track record from the people of Majitha. I am always there for them. I have nurtured the constituency and developed it into a model one. "However here in Amritsar East people have received step-motherly treatment," he said.

