NATO's Stoltenberg welcomes U.S. troops deployments to eastern Europe

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:35 IST
File Photo
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. decision to deploy additional forces to Germany, Poland and Romania amid heightened tensions with Russia about Mocow's military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

"This is a powerful signal of U.S. commitment, and comes on top of other recent U.S. contributions to our shared security – including 8,500 troops at high readiness for the NATO Response Force, and the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group under NATO command in the Mediterranean," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"Our deployments are defensive and proportional, and send the clear message that NATO will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all Allies," he added.

