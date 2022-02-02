Russia to target German media in response to German ban on RT TV
Updated: 02-02-2022
Russia will have to retaliate for Germany's move to ban the German-language service of Russian broadcaster RT, and the response will impact German media accredited in Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
RT said earlier in the day that it would go to court over German media authorities' decision to ban its activities in the country.
