N.Ireland minister orders halt to post-Brexit goods checks

Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister on Wednesday ordered a halt from midnight to all post-Brexit checks on goods coming from the rest of the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, a member of the Democratic Unionist Party, which opposes the Northern Ireland protocol governing such trade, cited legal advice that the measures should not have been introduced without approval from the regional government.

He added that he would seek a way forward "in the near future" within the devolved government that his party shares with rivals who support the protocol agreed with the European Union before Britain left the EU two years ago. "The advice concluded that I can direct the checks to cease in the absence of executive approval. I have now issued a formal instruction to halt all checks that were not in place on Dec. 31 2020 from midnight tonight," Poots told a news conference.

