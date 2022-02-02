French defence minister to visit Niger to define new Sahel strategy
Updated: 02-02-2022 23:15 IST
French Defence Minister Florence parly will travel to Niger on Wednesday-Thursday as part of efforts to define a new strategy for the Sahel following difficulties in Mali, the ministry said in a statement
