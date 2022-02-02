Left Menu

Russia's Putin, UK's Johnson discussed Ukraine, security issues - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:26 IST
Russia's Putin, UK's Johnson discussed Ukraine, security issues - Kremlin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine and the issue of security guarantees for Russia in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. Putin told Johnson the NATO bloc was not ready to adequately react to Russian concerns, according to the statement on the Kremlin website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia mocked Johnson as "utterly confused" and ridiculed British politicians for their "stupidity and ignorance", hurling more scorn at the West after President Vladimir Putin accused Washington of trying to provoke war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022