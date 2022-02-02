NSCN ultras kidnap 3 construction workers from Arunachal, release one

Suspected insurgents of a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) abducted three workers of a construction firm in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh but later released one of them, a police official said on Wednesday.

The labourers were engaged in construction of Pumao-Langkhow road being carried out by a local construction company, the district's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Tangjang said.

Personnel of the police and Assam Rifles have launched a combing operation along the Nagaland-Myanmar border near the district in search of the two kidnapped workers, Tangjang said.

Around five to six cadres belonging to the banned NSCN (K-YA) came to the labourers camp located between Longkhaw and Pumao villages under Pumao circle on Monday night and abducted three workers. The next day, the outfit released one of them, identified as Banphua Wangpan, a resident of Longkhaw village of the district. He reported the matter to the authorities.

The two labourers who are still in captivity are Hiren Konch and Ramashis Mahato, who hailed from Assam and Bihar respectively, the DSP said.

Tangjang said that the whereabouts of the two abductees are yet to be known.

“The two were taken towards Nagaland so the search and rescue operation is ongoing along the Nagaland-Myanmar border. The Assam Rifles is helping us,” the DSP said.

Longding district shares its boundary with Myanmar, Nagaland and Assam. Tangjang said the kidnapping has been done possibly for ransom. However, no such demand has been made yet.

