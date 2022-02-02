Left Menu

Consider reopening schools within 2 months: HC tells Odisha govt

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:29 IST
Consider reopening schools within 2 months: HC tells Odisha govt
The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to decide about reopening schools within two months.

Disposing a writ petition, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath also asked the Odisha government to consider the pending representation of the petitioner within the same period.

The petitioner had approached the court seeking directions to the government to reopen schools as early as possible, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, arguing that bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other establishments have been allowed to operate.

The state is also gearing up for the urban body elections, the petitioner stated, questioning as to why students should be deprived of school education. The Odisha government had ordered shutdown of all schools and colleges from January 10 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

