Jharkhand Assembly budget session to start from Feb 25
The budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will be held from February 25 to March 25, a notification said on Wednesday.
The budget for the coming financial year will be presented on March 3, it said.
The session of the Assembly will begin with the governor's address on February 25, as per the notification.
