Punjab polls: 3.76 lakh licensed weapons deposited

As many as 3.76 lakh licensed weapons have been deposited in Punjab ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said here on Wednesday.

There are a total of 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state.

''As many as 3,76,542 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state,'' said Raju.

Seventy-two unlicensed weapons have also been seized, he said.

Raju further said various enforcement teams have seized liquor, psychotropic substances and unaccounted cash worth Rs 313.44 crore since the model code of conduct came into force in the state with the announcement of assembly elections on January 8.

The surveillance teams seized 28.91 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 15.49 crore, psychotropic substances worth Rs 276.51 crore and unaccounted cash worth Rs 20 crore, he said in an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)