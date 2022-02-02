Left Menu

Police warn of action against people sharing photos of acid attack victim on social media

Police have taken cognisance of the matter, it added.A 24-year-old woman was injured when an alleged stalker attacked her with acid at Hawal in the city while she was returning home from work on Tuesday evening.Three persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:39 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Police on Wednesday cautioned social media users against posting or sharing photographs of a woman who suffered severe burn injuries after acid was thrown on her here.

''It has come to notice that some social media users and page admins are uploading photographs of yesterday's acid attack victim on social media platforms. These people are advised to refrain from posting and sharing such content,'' the Cyber Police said on Twitter.

The police also warned of action as per law in case anyone is found to be posting or sharing such content.

''Anybody found involved in this act will be strictly dealt under law. Police have taken cognisance of the matter,'' it added.

A 24-year-old woman was injured when an alleged stalker attacked her with acid at Hawal in the city while she was returning home from work on Tuesday evening.

Three persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

