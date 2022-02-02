Left Menu

3 robbers sentenced to life for gunning down techie in Gurugram

All three were sent to jail and the case was on since then.The court of additional district and session Judge Ashwini Kumar sentenced all three to life imprisonment with fines totalling Rs 7.5 lakh, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:40 IST
3 robbers sentenced to life for gunning down techie in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Wednesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7.5 lakh for gunning down a 26-year-old woman in 2020. According to the police file, the accused had shot Pooja Sharma, an MNC executive, on the night of November 4, 2020, when she was on a drive with her fiancée Sagar Manchanda.

The accused had intercepted her car and asked her to lower the window pane, and when she refused they shot her.

Pooja was injured grievously and was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed after two days' treatment. An FIR of attempted murder was registered at Sector 65 Police Station on the day of the incident, with addition of section 302 after the victim died.

The Gurugram Police had nabbed the three accused after two weeks’ investigation. They were identified as Irshad alias Golu, a native of Ranika village in Nuh district, Hariom alias Kuldeep, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Jitender alias Jeetu, a resident of God Balaha village in district Mahendergarh. All three were sent to jail and the case was on since then.

The court of additional district and session Judge Ashwini Kumar sentenced all three to life imprisonment with fines totalling Rs 7.5 lakh, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022