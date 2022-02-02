3 robbers sentenced to life for gunning down techie in Gurugram

A local court on Wednesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7.5 lakh for gunning down a 26-year-old woman in 2020. According to the police file, the accused had shot Pooja Sharma, an MNC executive, on the night of November 4, 2020, when she was on a drive with her fiancée Sagar Manchanda.

The accused had intercepted her car and asked her to lower the window pane, and when she refused they shot her.

Pooja was injured grievously and was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed after two days' treatment. An FIR of attempted murder was registered at Sector 65 Police Station on the day of the incident, with addition of section 302 after the victim died.

The Gurugram Police had nabbed the three accused after two weeks’ investigation. They were identified as Irshad alias Golu, a native of Ranika village in Nuh district, Hariom alias Kuldeep, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Jitender alias Jeetu, a resident of God Balaha village in district Mahendergarh. All three were sent to jail and the case was on since then.

The court of additional district and session Judge Ashwini Kumar sentenced all three to life imprisonment with fines totalling Rs 7.5 lakh, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

