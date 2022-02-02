Left Menu

Maha: 16-year-old girl who was `sold' to groom in Gujarat rescued

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:55 IST
A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly taken to Gujarat and `sold' to a groom there for Rs one lakh has been rescued by Nagpur police and three persons arrested, an official said here on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Vishakha Pradip Biswas (35), Nikhil Girishbhai Patel (35) and Prakash Meghabhai Vankar (30). Patel and Vankar are residents of Aravalli district of Gujarat.

According to police, the girl is a student and her parents work as laborers in the MIDC industrial area here.

Biswas allegedly approached the girl through her friend in December and took her to Gujarat, promising her a job.

She allegedly sold the girl to Patel, who was looking for a bride, through Vankar for Rs one lakh.

When the girl refused to marry Patel, Biswas allegedly warned her of dire consequences, the police official said.

Patel married the girl and allegedly sexually exploited her while keeping her locked inside the house.

After her parents lodged a complaint, police questioned Biswas and tracked down the girl in Gujarat.

The accused were booked for trafficking as well as under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

