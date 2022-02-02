Three more arrested in IED blast, 5 in police net

Three cadres of the banned HNLC were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the IED blast here taking the number of those apprehended in the case to four, police said.

A 17 year-old class 12 student, who claimed to the area commander of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has also been detained in conection with the blast that took place at Police Bazar here on Sunday. East Khasi Hills superintendent of police, Sylvester Nongtnger said that the district police worked tirelessly to trace and arrest culprits involved in the blast. According to the SP, the three HNLC cadres were arrested based on information received from reliable sources and during the house search some explosive items were recovered and seized accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)