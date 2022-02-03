Left Menu

France's Macron says will discuss Ukraine crisis with Biden

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:03 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he will discuss the Ukraine crisis with U.S. President Joe Biden over the phone in the coming hours, adding the priority was to find a way for the crisis to de-escalate.

Macron made the comments as he arrived for an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Tourcoing in northern France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

