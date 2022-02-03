France's Macron says will discuss Ukraine crisis with Biden

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he will discuss the Ukraine crisis with U.S. President Joe Biden over the phone in the coming hours, adding the priority was to find a way for the crisis to de-escalate.

Macron made the comments as he arrived for an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Tourcoing in northern France.

