Debt-ridden businessman commits suicide in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:11 IST
A 30-year-old debt-ridden businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building in suburban Malad, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the deceased, identified by the police as Saurabh Pitale, jumped off the terrace of the four-storey building on Monday.

The businessman left behind a purported suicide note, in which he claimed he was under a debt of Rs 25 lakh and finding it difficult to repay his creditors, the official said.

The deceased had an engineering workshop in Malad and his business was allegedly affected during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.

After he jumped off the terrace and suffered serious injuries, local residents took the businessman to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and further investigation was underway, he added.

