Police rescues abducted student, nabs 4

In a Bollywood style operation, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate Wednesday rescued the son of a city businessman and arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping the youth.The alleged abduction had taken place at Laxmisagar area here on January 31 afternoon when the BBA student had gone out of his home.He was rescued from a forest at Sunakhala area in Nayagarh district, the commissioner of police S K Priyadarshi said.The youth is a student in a Bengaluru college and had returned home due to the pandemic.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:15 IST
In a Bollywood style operation, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate Wednesday rescued the son of a city businessman and arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping the youth.

The alleged abduction had taken place at Laxmisagar area here on January 31 afternoon when the BBA student had gone out of his home.

He was rescued from a forest at Sunakhala area in Nayagarh district, the commissioner of police S K Priyadarshi said.

The youth is a student in a Bengaluru college and had returned home due to the pandemic. The kidnappers had allegedly telephoned his father and demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi said.

The police launched a search for the youth after his family lodged a complaint and rescued him in 36 hours during which the police special squad members had to chase the kidnappers for over 800 km in Khurda, Berhampur and Nayagarh areas. During the search the police teams examined the CCTV footage installed near the place of kidnapping, conducted raids in different places, tracked the location of the abductors, who were constantly changing their locations through their mobile phone towers and rescued the youth, Priyadarshi said.

Police seized a car, sharp weapons and mobile phones from the accused. Three other aides of the accused are still at large, he added.

