Man held in Odisha for rape

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:21 IST
Odisha Police Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage at Mangalpur village in Jajpur district.

The woman, who filed a complaint at Jakhapura police station, claimed the accused raped her several times with the promise of tying the knot, police said.

“The two became friends while studying in the same college and later fell in love… After a year, when the woman proposed marriage, the accused refused…,” a police officer said.

The man has been remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

