Man's body found on Gurugram-Faridabad road, brother alleges murder
The body of a 47-year-old man was found by the side of the Gurugram-Faridabad road near Khushboo Chowk with injury marks on the neck and head, police said on Wednesday.According to the brother of the victim, he used to work as a driver and lived with the family at Mehrauli in Delhi.On Tuesday afternoon, the Gurugram Police informed him about his brothers death.When I reached the place, I found the body of my younger brother Ikrar Hussain.
According to the brother of the victim, he used to work as a driver and lived with the family at Mehrauli in Delhi.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Gurugram Police informed him about his brother's death.
''When I reached the place, I found the body of my younger brother Ikrar Hussain. Injury marks were visible on the neck and head. There were marks on the throat also... it's clear that he has been murdered,'' the victim's brother told police. An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station and investigation was underway, SHO of the police station said.
