NC seeks roadmap for KPs return to Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:52 IST
NC seeks roadmap for KPs return to Kashmir
The National Conference on Monday demanded from the Centre to fix a time-bound roadmap for the “safe, honourable and dignified” return of Kashmiri Pandit to the Valley.

The NC’s Minority Cell sought the Union government’s intervention to the issue, saying the “forced and painful exodus continues to haunt the displaced Kashmiri Pandits who continue to be refugees in their own country for the past over three decades”.

The NC cell also demanded strict implementation of the relevant laws to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandits leaving in exile outside the Union Territory, numbering over six lakh, do not have to resort to ''distress sell'' of their moveable or immoveable property left behind. ''We are seeking humane approach towards resolving the issues confronting over six lakh displaced community. The Centre should chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return,'' NC Minority Cell president M K Yogi said. PTI AB The NC Minority Cell sought the Centre’s intervention while adopting a charter of demand of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits approved in a high-level meeting of the community members, chaired by their Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

