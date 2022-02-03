Left Menu

Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Officers from the Minneapolis departments SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.Huffman said the officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the male who was holding a gun. Huffman said police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:52 IST
Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun
  • Country:
  • United States

A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male Wednesday who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman said the shooting happened at about 7 am Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex. Officers from the Minneapolis department's SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Huffman said the officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the male who was holding a gun. He was shot. Huffman said police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022