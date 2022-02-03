Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun
Officers from the Minneapolis departments SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.Huffman said the officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the male who was holding a gun. Huffman said police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male Wednesday who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.
Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman said the shooting happened at about 7 am Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex. Officers from the Minneapolis department's SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.
Huffman said the officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the male who was holding a gun. He was shot. Huffman said police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
