UAE says it destroyed 3 drones that penetrated its airspace on Wednesday
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 01:21 IST
The defence ministry in the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the gulf country's airspace over unpopulated areas on the early morning of Wednesday.
The ministry added on Twitter that "it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
