Left Menu

Biden administration seeks to halt Postal Service plan for new truck fleet -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 01:44 IST
Biden administration seeks to halt Postal Service plan for new truck fleet -Washington Post
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to halt the U.S. Postal Service's plan to buy a new fleet of mostly gasoline-powered delivery vehicles due to concerns they would harm the climate and the health of Americans, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Postal Service on Wednesday urging it to reconsider its plan to spend up to $11.3 billion dollars on as many as 165,000 of the delivery trucks over the next decade, and "conduct a new, more thorough technical analysis," the Post reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022