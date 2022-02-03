Biden administration seeks to halt Postal Service plan for new truck fleet -Washington Post

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to halt the U.S. Postal Service's plan to buy a new fleet of mostly gasoline-powered delivery vehicles due to concerns they would harm the climate and the health of Americans, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Postal Service on Wednesday urging it to reconsider its plan to spend up to $11.3 billion dollars on as many as 165,000 of the delivery trucks over the next decade, and "conduct a new, more thorough technical analysis," the Post reported.

