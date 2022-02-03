Avenatti betrayed Stormy Daniels, got tangled in 'lies,' prosecutor says

Michael Avenatti "got tangled in his own web of lies" after stealing money from a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in closing arguments in the lawyer's fraud trial. Avenatti countered there was insufficient evidence of fraud, telling jurors during his closing argument in federal court in Manhattan that he was simply being paid for his work representing Daniels in litigation against then-President Donald Trump.

Avenatti -- who was convicted of extortion in New York last year and faces multiple charges in California -- is accused of routing nearly $300,000 in book proceeds destined for Daniels to an account he controlled in 2018. The brash, 50-year-old attorney has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft, and could face up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

"She thought he was her advocate. But he betrayed her, and he told lies to try to cover it all up," Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman told jurors in his closing argument. "The defendant got tangled in his own web of lies. He got caught." Avenatti said he had a "good-faith" belief that he was entitled to some of the proceeds.

"People expect to be paid for their work, no matter what you do," he said in his closing argument. "There should be nothing controversial about that basic concept." Closing arguments ended in the early afternoon of the trial's eighth day. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman then instructed the jury to begin deliberating.

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, testified last week that Avenatti falsely led her to believe her publishing company was late in disbursing advances for her memoir, "Full Disclosure," when in fact he already had the funds. Avenatti, who is representing himself despite not specializing in criminal law, has downplayed his dispute with Daniels as a disagreement over legal fees that has no place in criminal court.

The Los Angeles-based lawyer has argued that the contract he signed to represent Daniels in cases against Trump entitled him to a reasonable portion of her book proceeds. Their contract provided that Avenatti and Daniels would later agree on a dollar amount. Daniels said she paid Avenatti a symbolic $100 retainer, expecting him to finance legal costs through online crowdfunding.

In the trial's most memorable moment, Avenatti cross-examined Daniels, 42, about her interest in paranormal activities, in an effort to undermine her credibility. Avenatti did not call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defense. Had he chosen to testify, Avenatti would likely have faced a tough cross-examination by prosecutors.

Daniels is known for receiving $130,000 in hush money from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet before the 2016 presidential election about sexual encounters she says she had with Trump, who denies they took place. Avenatti successfully sued Trump to get Daniels out of the nondisclosure agreement.

The criminal charges related to Daniels are among a slew of accusations that have ended Avenatti's career as a lawyer. Avenatti is appealing last year's conviction and 2-1/2-year prison sentence for extorting Nike Inc, and faces dozens of charges in California that he cheated other clients and committed bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud and tax fraud.

