Left Menu

U.S. charges ex-Bolivian anti-drug chief with conspiring to ship cocaine

Maximiliano Davila, 57, who led the South American country's FELCN anti-narcotics unit in 2019 under former President Evo Morales, partnered with operators of cocaine labs in Bolivia and plotted to ship more than 1,000 kilograms (2204 lb) of cocaine to New York, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said. That could have had a street value of at least $200 million, according to estimates by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-02-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 03:03 IST
U.S. charges ex-Bolivian anti-drug chief with conspiring to ship cocaine
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has charged the former director of Bolivia's anti-drug agency with conspiring to ship cocaine to the United States, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Maximiliano Davila, 57, who led the South American country's FELCN anti-narcotics unit in 2019 under former President Evo Morales, partnered with operators of cocaine labs in Bolivia and plotted to ship more than 1,000 kilograms (2204 lb) of cocaine to New York, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.

That could have had a street value of at least $200 million, according to estimates by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Davila also helped drug traffickers secure access to Bolivian airfields for cocaine transport, prosecutors said.

He was charged with one count of conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to possess machine guns, according to a September 2020 indictment unsealed this week. Prosecutors said Davila was detained in Bolivia. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Washington in September said https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/biden-says-venezuela-bolivia-not-doing-enough-meet-counternarcotics-obligations-2021-09-15 Bolivia, along with Venezuela, had failed to take measures over the past year to meet their obligations under international agreements to fight drug trafficking. The government of current Bolivian President Luis Arce rejected https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/venezuela-bolivia-reject-us-accusation-non-cooperation-drugs-2021-09-16 the report, saying it had taken down criminal organizations and eradicated thousands of acres of coca plants, the main raw material used to make cocaine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022