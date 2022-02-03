Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil's presidential race tightens, new poll shows

Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has tightened somewhat, to 11 percentage points from 14 two weeks ago, a new poll showed on Wednesday. The survey found that 41% of voters would back Lula and 30% would vote for Bolsonaro if the October election was held today, compared to a 42-28 difference in the previous poll by PoderData, a division of digital journal Poder360.

Canada police warn of guns at Ottawa anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest

Police in Ottawa see signs that guns have been brought into a truckers' protest against vaccine mandates that has paralyzed the Canadian capital, the police chief said on Wednesday, adding that calling in the military would pose major risks. "We have had an indication around firearms coming into this jurisdiction as part of this demonstration as much as a week and a half ago," Chief Peter Sloly told a briefing.

Biden plans 'several' stops on Asia trip, region to remain focus -U.S. official

Joe Biden plans several stops during a visit to Asia this spring, which will be his first to the region as president and include a summit with three key regional allies in Japan, a senior administration official told Reuters. The official brushed off questions about whether the Ukraine crisis could distract the administration's attention from Asia, saying: "We continue prioritizing our Indo-Pacific focus and will have more to come."

One year since Myanmar coup, U.N. Security Council backs 'will of the people'

The U.N. Security Council said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned by a continuing state of emergency imposed by the military in Myanmar and pushed for talks to resolve the situation in line "with the will and interests of the people."

In a statement agreed by consensus to mark the anniversary of the Feb. 1 coup, the 15-member council again called for the release of all those still arbitrarily detained, including Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

EU's border-free Schengen zone needs overhaul, political leadership - Macron

The European Union's border-free Schengen area should be managed by regular ministerial meetings, just like the euro zone, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, adding that this could start as early as next month. National security concerns, waves of migration and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic have led to the re-emergence of border controls in the Schengen zone and much criticism of how it functions, eroding what had been hailed as a milestone achievement in Europe's post-World War Two integration.

U.S. advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to Afghanistan

International banks can transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, and aid groups are allowed to pay teachers and healthcare workers at state-run institutions without fear of breaching sanctions on the Taliban, the United States said on Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury Department offered guidance on sanctions exemptions issued in September and December for humanitarian work in Afghanistan, where the United Nations says more than half the country's 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services are facing collapse.

Biden orders nearly 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but signalled it was in no mood for compromise on Wednesday by mocking Britain, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson "utterly confused" and accusing British politicians of "stupidity and ignorance".

U.S. aircraft carrier runs drills in Adriatic amid Russia-Ukraine tension

The U.S. admiral leading the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group wouldn't speculate on Wednesday about what comes next after exercises in the Adriatic Sea end in the coming days. Navy rules prohibit talking about future operations. But as the Pentagon looks for ways to reassure jittery NATO allies following Russia's deployment of over 100,000 forces near Ukraine, the Truman is a powerful symbol of U.S. military might and NATO capabilities in a region increasingly on edge.

Islamic State hits back, aided by power vacuum in Iraq and Syria

Yousif Ibrahim no longer travels by night along the roads around his hometown of Jalawla in northeastern Iraq. He fears getting caught up in attacks by Islamic State. "The police and army don't come into our area much anymore. If they do, they get shot at by militants," said the 25-year-old, who sells fish for a living in a nearby market.

Top Canadian opposition leader ousted in boost for PM Trudeau

Canadian Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday ousted Erin O'Toole as leader, angry over the main opposition party's third straight loss to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in a 2021 election. Legislators voted 73 to 45 to replace O'Toole, who took over as head of the Conservative Party in August 2020. He had vowed to defeat Trudeau but instead led the right-leaning party to a disappointing finish in the Sept. 20 election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)