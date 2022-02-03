Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns for not disclosing relationship with colleague

CNN President Jeff Zucker, whom industry insiders speculated would play a larger role when the network becomes part of Discovery, resigned on Wednesday, telling staff he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague. Zucker, 56, said in a memo that his relationship came to light during the network’s investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, a primetime CNN anchor who was fired in December for assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

U.S. trial for George Floyd killing paused by coronavirus

The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights in a deadly 2020 arrest has been paused until at least next Monday after one of the defendants tested positive for the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson declined to say which of the defendants had tested positive for the virus, which causes COVID-19, and it was unclear whether or not the defendant was exhibiting symptoms.

Ex-Trump Justice Dept official appears before U.S. House Jan. 6 committee

A former high-ranking Justice Department official appeared on Wednesday before the congressional committee probing the assault on the U.S. Capitol for questions about his bid to bolster former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. Jeffrey Bossert Clark was seen by TV cameras entering a room inside a U.S. House of Representatives office building where the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack takes its depositions. A committee spokesman declined to comment.

Avenatti betrayed Stormy Daniels, got tangled in 'lies,' prosecutor says

Michael Avenatti "got tangled in his own web of lies" after stealing money from a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in closing arguments in the lawyer's fraud trial. Avenatti countered there was insufficient evidence of fraud, telling jurors during his closing argument in federal court in Manhattan that he was simply being paid for his work representing Daniels in litigation against then-President Donald Trump.

Hundreds pay tribute to fallen New York police officer

New York City police officer Wilbert Mora was remembered for his love for a job he had wanted since he was a boy, his gentle personality and his heroism during a St. Patrick's Cathedral funeral on Wednesday, two weeks after he was killed responding to a call. Mora, 27, was shot along with officer Jason Rivera after they and a third officer, a rookie, responded to a Jan. 21 disturbance in Harlem in which a woman said she was having a fight with one of her sons. Rivera, 22, also died from his injuries and his funeral service was last week.

Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death, U.S. prosecutor says

Four men have been arrested and charged in last year's overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, who was best known for playing a shotgun-toting drug dealer in the HBO crime drama "The Wire," the U.S. prosecutor in New York City said on Wednesday. Williams, 54, was found dead in his New York apartment on Sept. 7, police said.

White House, EPA urge U.S. Postal Service to reconsider gas-powered vehicle plan

The White House and Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reconsider its plan to buy a new multi-billion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Postal Service on Wednesday urging it to hold a new hearing on its 10-year contract with Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion or more to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.

Founder of right-wing Oath Keepers to await Capitol riot trial in Washington-judge

The detained founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, will be moved to Washington to await trial on charges of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. Rhodes' attorneys had asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to permit Rhodes to stay in Texas, saying it would be too burdensome for them to have to travel back and forth to Washington to prepare for his trial, scheduled for July 11.

Airlines urge White House to end COVID international travel testing rules

Major airlines, business and travel groups urged the White House on Wednesday to end COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United States. Airlines for America, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, International Air Transport Association, Aerospace Industries Association, the U.S. Travel Association and other groups called for change in a letter to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.

FBI says no explosives found at historically Black colleges after bomb threats

The FBI said on Wednesday it has not detected any explosive devices, after several historically Black colleges and universities across the United States reported receiving bomb threats earlier this week. "Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the FBI said.

