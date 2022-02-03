U.S. confirms counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria
U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of Central Command carried out a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman said.
"The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties," the spokesman, John Kirby, said in a statement.
A raid by the U.S.-led coalition targeted a suspected al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadist in Syria's northern town of Atmeh, leading to civilian casualties, said residents and sources with the rebels battling the Syrian government.
