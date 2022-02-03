Left Menu

At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station

PTI | Oroville | Updated: 03-02-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 11:24 IST
At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said.

An active shooter and five victims were reported at an ampm gas station before the attacker was seen at about 8 p.m. at a Walmart where "more victims have been recorded,'' Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts.

The Walmart is about a half-mile from the gas station.

A short time later, Reynolds reported that the suspect was in custody.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

