At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station
- Country:
- United States
At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said.
An active shooter and five victims were reported at an ampm gas station before the attacker was seen at about 8 p.m. at a Walmart where "more victims have been recorded,'' Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts.
The Walmart is about a half-mile from the gas station.
A short time later, Reynolds reported that the suspect was in custody.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.
Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.
