Attacks on Pakistan army bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:24 IST
Pakistan's army successfully repulsed night-time attacks on two southwestern bases that killed four soldiers and 15 insurgents, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Thursday.
A clearance operation is underway in the province of Balochistan, the minister added in a recorded video statement.
An ethnic separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
