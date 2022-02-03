Left Menu

Attacks on Pakistan army bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:24 IST
Attacks on Pakistan army bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Pakistan's army successfully repulsed night-time attacks on two southwestern bases that killed four soldiers and 15 insurgents, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Thursday.

A clearance operation is underway in the province of Balochistan, the minister added in a recorded video statement.

An ethnic separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

