Erdogan says Israel president to visit Turkey in mid-March

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:09 IST
Isaac Herzog Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel's President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Ankara looks to improve strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

Erdogan, speaking at a news conference before departing on a visit to Ukraine, added that both countries were looking to improve ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

