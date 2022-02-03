Erdogan says Israel president to visit Turkey in mid-March
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:09 IST
Israel's President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Ankara looks to improve strained bilateral relations between the two countries.
Erdogan, speaking at a news conference before departing on a visit to Ukraine, added that both countries were looking to improve ties.
