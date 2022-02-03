NGT directs committee to submit report on plea about pollution by cement unit in Bihar's Kaimur district

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee and sought its report on a plea alleging pollution by a cement manufacturing unit at village Kulhadiyan in Bihar's Kaimur district.

A bench comprising Justice Brijesh Sethi and expert member Prof A Senthil Vel constituted the committee comprising officials from Regional Office of Ministry of Environment and Forests at Bhubaneswar, Regional Office of Central Pollution Control Board at Kolkata, State pollution control board and District Magistrate Kaimur.

''The joint committee may meet within one month and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance and take remedial action in accordance with law after following due process. Factual and action taken report may be furnished within three months by e-mail,'' the bench said in a recent order.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by 'Chhawon Panchayat Vikas Samiti' alleging that functioning of a unit of N U Vista Cement Company (formerly known as Imami Cement Ltd) located at NN 2, 1644, Bheriyan Road, Kulhadiyan, in Kaimur is causing a health hazard to the nearby residents The plea submitted that the company is discharging polluted water in the surrounding agricultural land, damaging crops.

The petition also submitted that in the absence of any drainage, the cement slurry water is released into the agriculture fields making them infertile and it ultimately pollutes the nearby rivers and also affects the aquatic life.

