Left Menu

NGT directs committee to submit report on plea about pollution by cement unit in Bihar's Kaimur district

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:51 IST
NGT directs committee to submit report on plea about pollution by cement unit in Bihar's Kaimur district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee and sought its report on a plea alleging pollution by a cement manufacturing unit at village Kulhadiyan in Bihar's Kaimur district.

A bench comprising Justice Brijesh Sethi and expert member Prof A Senthil Vel constituted the committee comprising officials from Regional Office of Ministry of Environment and Forests at Bhubaneswar, Regional Office of Central Pollution Control Board at Kolkata, State pollution control board and District Magistrate Kaimur.

''The joint committee may meet within one month and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance and take remedial action in accordance with law after following due process. Factual and action taken report may be furnished within three months by e-mail,'' the bench said in a recent order.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by 'Chhawon Panchayat Vikas Samiti' alleging that functioning of a unit of N U Vista Cement Company (formerly known as Imami Cement Ltd) located at NN 2, 1644, Bheriyan Road, Kulhadiyan, in Kaimur is causing a health hazard to the nearby residents The plea submitted that the company is discharging polluted water in the surrounding agricultural land, damaging crops.

The petition also submitted that in the absence of any drainage, the cement slurry water is released into the agriculture fields making them infertile and it ultimately pollutes the nearby rivers and also affects the aquatic life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022