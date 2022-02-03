Tunnelling work of MCGM water tunnel project to be completed by Dec: Patel Engineering    

Patel Engineering Ltd (PEL) on Thursday said it will complete the tunnelling of MCGM water tunnel project in Mumbai by the end of this year.

In a statement, the company said it was awarded the 5.5 km tunnel project between Hedgewar Udhyan and Trombay by Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier.

PEL started the project last year and completed 3.1 km of tunnelling in record time in January 2022 with execution of 653 metre in a month, and the rest will be completed by December, it said.

In the statement, a company spokesperson said the project will improve the water supply system and reduce the problems of leakages, contamination, etc in the city. The tunnelling is scheduled for completion by December 2022, the spokesperson said without sharing any financial details of the project. The Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects and is implementing projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in various states.

