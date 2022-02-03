Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:05 IST
8.72 lakh vacant posts in govt departments: Centre
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as of March 1, 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as of March 1, 2019, and 6,83,823 as of March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by the Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as of March 1, 2020, the reply said.

Three major recruiting agencies -- Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

