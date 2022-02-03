Polish, Czech negotiators reach deal on Turow mine -Polish state news agency

Poland and the Czech Republic have reached a tentative deal on the Turow mine, Polish state news agency PAP reported on Thursday citing an anonymous source.

Poland's government spokesperson and the Polish climate ministry did not immediately respond to Reuter's requests for comment. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is traveling to Prague on Thursday.

