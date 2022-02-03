Left Menu

Ukraine willing to shift venue of peace talks to Turkey but Russia has to agree

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:18 IST
Ukraine willing to shift venue of peace talks to Turkey but Russia has to agree
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is happy to shift the venue of peace talks in eastern Ukraine to Istanbul or other Turkish cities following a suggestion by President Tayyip Erdogan, but Russia has to agree, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday.

Ceasefire talks to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine have mainly been held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, but Belarus has forged closer ties to Russia as tensions between Kyiv and Moscow grew in recent months.

Reznikov was speaking ahead of a visit by Erdogan, who has pitched Turkey as a mediator in the current crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022