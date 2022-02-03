Left Menu

Russia has sent some 30,000 combat troops, modern weapons to Belarus, NATO says

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:29 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI

Russia has been moving some 30,000 combat troops and modern weapons to Belarus over the last days, Moscow's biggest military deployment to the country since the end of the Cold War, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

The deployment included Speznaz special operations forces, SU-35 fighter jets, dual-capable Iskander missiles, and S-400 air defense systems, he told reporters in Brussels.

"All this will be combined with Russia's annual nuclear forces exercise," he added. The term dual-capable, which Stoltenberg used for the Iskander missiles, is used to describe weapons meant for conventional and nuclear warfare.

