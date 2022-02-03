Left Menu

Cong appoints party's farmers' cell leader as poll coordinator for Srinagar, Dharampur seats

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:29 IST
Cong appoints party's farmers' cell leader as poll coordinator for Srinagar, Dharampur seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Kumar Singh has been appointed the poll coordinator for Srinagar and Dharampur assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. The letter of appointment issued by AICC in charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav said the assignment was being given to him considering his experience.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal is contesting from the Srinagar seat in the Pauri district while Dinesh Aggarwal is contesting from the Dharampur seat in Dehradun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022