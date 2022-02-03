Cong appoints party's farmers' cell leader as poll coordinator for Srinagar, Dharampur seats
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:29 IST
Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Kumar Singh has been appointed the poll coordinator for Srinagar and Dharampur assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. The letter of appointment issued by AICC in charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav said the assignment was being given to him considering his experience.
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal is contesting from the Srinagar seat in the Pauri district while Dinesh Aggarwal is contesting from the Dharampur seat in Dehradun.
